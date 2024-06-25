Ignite Planners LLC Sells 2,265 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $1,945,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $16,067,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

