Ignite Planners LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 27.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 17.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,141,000 after acquiring an additional 301,391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 36,666.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.22. 1,268,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,963. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.