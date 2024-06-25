Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 423,468 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,920. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0889 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.88%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 139,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $1,128,540.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,103,294 shares in the company, valued at $422,036,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

