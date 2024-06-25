Ignite Planners LLC Lowers Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,827 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. 9,557,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,647. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

