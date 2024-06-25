Ignite Planners LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,017,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,036. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.