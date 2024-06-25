Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.92. 7,462,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

