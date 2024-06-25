Ignite Planners LLC Buys 41,194 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,194 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after buying an additional 75,469 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 416,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000.

NYSEARCA PULS remained flat at $49.67 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

