Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of JEPQ stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $55.06. 2,852,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

