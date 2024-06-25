Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 20,657 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,125. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.