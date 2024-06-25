IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Announces $0.13 Dividend

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.93. 22,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.23. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $25.20.
About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
