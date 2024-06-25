Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Down to $43.34

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.34, but opened at $42.45. Hub Group shares last traded at $42.38, with a volume of 10,919 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

