Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Coterra Energy stock remained flat at $27.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,566,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

