Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Avangrid by 2,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92,698 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock remained flat at $35.25 during trading on Tuesday. 383,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,785. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Avangrid Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.