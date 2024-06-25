HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,469 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 116,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

