Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 11.1%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 171,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 60,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia in Canada and the United States.

