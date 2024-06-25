Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) CAO Sells $150,412.94 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 6,461,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,205,137. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $42,576,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $13,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,163,000 after buying an additional 1,165,256 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.