Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTIA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 10,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,929. Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $19.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

