Head to Head Review: TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) versus Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Perficient and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 9.40% 19.50% 9.59% TruBridge -15.27% 8.44% 4.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perficient and TruBridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $890.44 million 2.94 $98.93 million $2.34 31.81 TruBridge $336.45 million 0.48 -$44.76 million ($3.53) -3.02

Analyst Recommendations

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than TruBridge. TruBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perficient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Perficient and TruBridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 8 0 0 2.00 TruBridge 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perficient presently has a consensus target price of $70.43, suggesting a potential downside of 5.38%. TruBridge has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.55%. Given TruBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TruBridge is more favorable than Perficient.

Risk & Volatility

Perficient has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Perficient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TruBridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perficient beats TruBridge on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios. The company also provides platform and technology solutions in blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance and customer relationship management, content management systems, customer experience platforms, custom application development, DevOps, enterprise resource planning, integration and APIs, intelligent automation, Internet of Things, mobile, portals and collaboration, supply chain, product information management, and order management systems. In addition, it offers customer experience and digital marketing solutions, which includes analytics, content architecture, conversion rate optimization, creative design, email marketing, journey sciences, paid media, paid search, marketing automation research, SEO services, and social media; innovation and production development solutions comprise product development services and a robust suite of proprietary products; and optimized global delivery solutions. The company serves healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, automotive, consumer, communications, energy and utilities, and media and technology markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

