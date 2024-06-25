HC Wainwright Reiterates “C$1.90” Price Target for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) received a C$1.90 price target from investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.39% from the stock’s previous close.
FCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities upgraded Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
