Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $12.29. Hayward shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 369,302 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $571,712.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,138.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,458. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 178.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

