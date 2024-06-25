Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) PT Raised to $30.00

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Harrow Stock Performance

Shares of HROW stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. Harrow has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $759.96 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harrow will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,745,600 shares in the company, valued at $48,018,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 111,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 2.6% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,920,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harrow in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

