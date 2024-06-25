Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of DT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. 808,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,257. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,701,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after buying an additional 2,391,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 670.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after buying an additional 1,580,162 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

