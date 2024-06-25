Guggenheim Boosts ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $169.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $110.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 103.68.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock traded up 8.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 159.15. 5,097,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,418,269. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 177.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 121.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of 108.84.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

