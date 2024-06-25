Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Gap Down to $319.52

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $319.52, but opened at $311.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $309.58, with a volume of 1,091 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $5.597 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

