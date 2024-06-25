Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Trading Up 5.7%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 222,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 445,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRND shares. Raymond James started coverage on Grindr in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

In other news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Arison sold 83,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $848,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,029,027 shares in the company, valued at $30,744,624.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,778,172 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,194. Corporate insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Grindr by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Grindr by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grindr by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

