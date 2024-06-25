Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €8.55 ($9.19) and last traded at €8.70 ($9.35). Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.75 ($9.41).

Grammer Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.43.

Grammer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. The Automotive business supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.