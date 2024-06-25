Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Grab Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

