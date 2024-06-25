Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,997 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 7.2% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.70% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $93,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.07. 179,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.85. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

