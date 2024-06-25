Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Shares Up 0.7%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 5,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 16,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Southeast Asia ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the period.

About Global X Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

