Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.13

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 20251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

