Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $860,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $671,392,000.

RSP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.29. 2,465,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

