Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GXO Logistics worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after buying an additional 698,180 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 463,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,909,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 554,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,145,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,681,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 277,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,193. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

