Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s makes up about 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Kohl’s worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,822,000 after buying an additional 570,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,583,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,813,000 after purchasing an additional 199,618 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 214,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.18. 1,735,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,400. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

