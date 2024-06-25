Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,014 shares during the quarter. Western Union makes up approximately 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Western Union worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 2.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 800,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,037. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.62%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

