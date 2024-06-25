Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for 1.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,880,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

