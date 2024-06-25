Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 20,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.5% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.06. The stock had a trading volume of 518,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.33. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

