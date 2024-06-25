Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 914,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

