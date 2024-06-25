Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 162,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,273 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 436,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 281,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 451,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 232,507 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 2,497,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,800,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

