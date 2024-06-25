Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 693,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,302. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

