GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.74. Approximately 157,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,845,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

GCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,882,792.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $482,029.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,588,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,308,632.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,594,685 shares of company stock worth $54,193,705. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

