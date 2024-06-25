Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Gencor Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GENC opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $273.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.49. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $20.45.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the first quarter valued at $188,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

