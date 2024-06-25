Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
NASDAQ GENC opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $273.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.49. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $20.45.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%.
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
