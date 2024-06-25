GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.81.

Shares of GEV opened at $178.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.22. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $149,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

