Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $29,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.43. The stock had a trading volume of 277,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.22. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

