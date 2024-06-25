Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 955 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $3,183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.98. The company had a trading volume of 113,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,686. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.