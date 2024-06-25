Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,687 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $32,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,494 shares in the company, valued at $19,615,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock worth $18,989,549. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.76. 352,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,953. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

