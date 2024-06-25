Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 714 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.65. 1,180,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,057. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $158.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

