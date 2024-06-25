Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,615 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $76,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $752.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

COST stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $851.98. The stock had a trading volume of 404,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $377.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $521.26 and a one year high of $873.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $790.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.