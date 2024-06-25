Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 182 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.60. 705,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,758. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $238,719.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,193 shares of company stock worth $6,427,858. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.