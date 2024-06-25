Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,037 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,539 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,867,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,819,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after acquiring an additional 667,660 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.1 %

AAL stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,131,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,990,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

