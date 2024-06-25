Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 712 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Post by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Post by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE POST traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.20. 85,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,711. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
